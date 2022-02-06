<strong>Kaushal Tambe</strong> may have been a tad expensive in his five-over spell with only a wicket to show for his efforts but his catch close to the boundary off the bowling of <strong>Ravi Kumar to dismiss James Rew</strong> may have tilted the match in <strong>India's favour</strong> in a low scoring affair in <strong>Antigua against England in the U19 World Cup final.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India got off to a great start with the ball as<strong> Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar</strong> came to the party that helped the <strong>four-time World Champions</strong> pick up wickets at regular intervals after <strong>England skipper Tom Prest</strong> decided to bat first. Having lost the top-order for not too many on the board, England at one point were in danger of getting bowled out for less than 100. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZmjQeult1q/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZmjQeult1q/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by ICC (@icc)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rew along with James Sales stitched together a <strong>75-run eight-wicket</strong> <strong>stand</strong> that gave England some kind of respectability before getting <strong>bowled out for 189</strong>. <strong>Rew (95) played a lone hand with Sales (34*)</strong> giving him good company which would have given England a glimmer of hope at the mid-innings break. <p></p> <p></p>Just when Rew was beginning to cut loose, Ravi got back into the attack and gave India the breakthrough, courtesy of a brilliant juggling effort from Tambe that ensured England don't cross the 200-run mark. The tail didn't last long as Ravi ended with figures of <strong>4 for 34</strong> but it was Raj Bawa who stole the show with a <strong>five-for</strong>, returning with figures of <strong>5 for 31.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England kept fighting back but in the end, a score of 190 to defend became too much to ask for. <strong> Nishant Sindhu (50*)</strong> played a brilliant knock to help <strong>India clinch their fifth U-19 World Cup title.</strong>