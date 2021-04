UAE on Standby as Venue For ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as India Fights COVID19 Second Wave: Report

With the surge in Covid19 cases in India and with five months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been put on standby as an alternative venue for the marquee event. As per a report on the Guardian, could in all likelihood host the showpiece event if the current Covid19 scenario in India does not improve.

While the International Cricket Council is mulling all options, it would be a big setback for fans in India if the tournament does not take place in the country.

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in the October-November window, but it was postponed by the ICC keeping the pandemic in mind. BCCI sensed an opportunity and capitalised on the window which had been created and went ahead with the IPL.

In 2020, UAE proved to be the saviour for BCCI last year permitting the IPL to be held in the middle-eastern country. The tournament proved to be a runaway success, which was least expected given the pandemic situation back then.