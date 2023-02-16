UAE Players Muhammad Waseem And Junaid Siddique Steal The Show In The DP World ILT20

The DP World International League T20 came to a glittering end after Gulf Giants defeated Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The tournament, which was held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, from 13 January through to 12 February 2023, provided a fantastic opportunity for the UAE players to showcase their skills against some of the world's best cricketers. A total of 24 UAE players were part of the T20 competition and several of them shined on the biggest of stages.

The local players also got a chance to hone their skills and gain knowledge from their fellow international teammates ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which begins on 16 February.

1. Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem emerged as the Most Valuable UAE player in the competition and bagged the prestigious Blue Belt. He was the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament with 367 runs in 11 matches. Waseem also notched three half-centuries in the competition. He recorded an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 138.49.

2. Rohan Mustafa

One of the most experienced UAE players, Rohan Mustafa made some crucial contributions with bat and ball for the Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20. He scored 188 runs in 12 matches and also picked up three wickets through his off-breaks. He batted at a strike rate of 133.33 and recorded an economy rate of 7.30.

3. Junaid Siddique

Junaid Siddique emerged as one of the strike bowlers for the Sharjah Warriors in the DP World ILT20. The fast bowler gathered 11 wickets in 10 matches at a fantastic average of 20.90 and an economy rate of 7.50. He recorded his best figures of two for four in the competition against Dubai Capitals.

4. Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates' Zahoor Khan also showcased his fast bowling abilities and produced some fantastic performances during the inaugural season. The speedster picked up eight wickets in nine matches in the DP World ILT20. He recorded an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 8.66.

5. Sanchit Sharma

Another UAE pacer Sanchit Sharma caught the imagination of the fans with his magnificent performances during the DP World ILT20. The Gulf Giants player picked up seven wickets in 11 matches at an average of 29.28 and an economy rate of 8.91. He recorded his best figures of three for nine in the tournament in his team's very first match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The DP World ILT20 received an excellent reception on television as well as on digital during the month-long competition. Over 200 million fans tuned in to the DP World ILT20 live broadcast on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai. The tournament was also seen on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.

Along with the fantastic cricket on display, the fans also enjoyed several games, food trucks and live performances at the Playoffs festival. The exciting carnival was held at the Dubai International Stadium on 8 February, 10 February and at the final on 12 February 2023.

The DP World ILT20 came to an end after 34 matches where Gulf Giants defeated Desert Vipers in the final. The tournament was played across the UAE at the exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, included Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).