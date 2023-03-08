Umesh Yadav, His Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl; Netizens Congratulate Couple

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya are blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. Umesh is a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and shared the good news on Twitter.

Umesh, so far has played only a Test in the ongoing BGT. He was a part of the playing XI in the third Test in Indore against Australia, that the hosts lost. He took three wickets in the match and was praised by many for his staggering reverse swing.

As soon as the news of Umesh becoming father again spread out, many congratulated he star fast bowler.