Umesh Yadav, His Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl; Netizens Congratulate Couple
Umesh bagged the place in the playing XI of the hosts in the third test against Australia in Indore, in which Australia inflicted a heavy defeat on India.
New Delhi: Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya are blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. Umesh is a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and shared the good news on Twitter.
Blessed with baby girl pic.twitter.com/nnVDqJjDGsUmesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2023
Umesh, so far has played only a Test in the ongoing BGT. He was a part of the playing XI in the third Test in Indore against Australia, that the hosts lost. He took three wickets in the match and was praised by many for his staggering reverse swing. As soon as the news of Umesh becoming father again spread out, many congratulated he star fast bowler.
Congrats! Hope mum and princess doing welladiti tyagi (@aditi_tyagi) March 8, 2023
Many Many Congratulations ? pic.twitter.com/JdFCQz4vBnAnand Singh ?? (@shavakanand) March 8, 2023
Former cricketer Rahul Sharma and BCCI vice-president also congratulated the couple on Twitter.
Congratulations to u my bro ??Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) March 8, 2023
Congratulations @y_umesh for being blessed with a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of #Holi and on #InternationalWomensDay. May Radha Madhav bless her always.Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 8, 2023
Umesh Yadav had recently lost his father, who died due to prolonged illness at 77.
Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.May Lord Shiva bless your soul with eternal peace.?? pic.twitter.com/WgOAJYN7uh Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 24, 2023
India will clash against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The match will decide India's fate in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals as a win will take Rohit Sharma's men to the summit clash. A draw or loss will make India rely on the result of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The WTC final is going to be played at The Oval from June 7-11. India President Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in attendance during the fourth Test.
