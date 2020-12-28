Umesh Yadav had to limp off the ground at MCG on day three after he picked up an injury while bowling to Matthew Wade. The incident took place when the pacer was into his fourth over. He was looking in good form as he dismissed Joe Burns for four – moments before he left the ground. It is not a good sign for India who is in total control of proceedings on day three.

The pacer was in a lot of pain and he immediately called for medical attention. Once Umesh left the field, debutant Mohammad Siraj completed the over. With Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami missing action due to injuries, the recent development would be a massive concern for India with two Tests still to be played.

Earlier in the day, India was bundled out for 326 in their first innings on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. They took a lead of 131 runs with Ajinkya Rahane starring after hitting a century while Ravindra Jadeja scored a fifty.

Resuming on their overnight total of 277/5, India suffered a collapse after the unfortunate run out of Rahane on 112 on Monday. Jadeja, on 49, called for a quick single after pushing one to covers but Marnus Labuschagne was quick to release the ball back for the wicketkeeper Tim Paine to take the bails off as Rahane was caught short.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia had lost the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as well. Labuschagne was picked up by Ravichandran Ashwin with a ball that pitched and went with the angle.

At the stroke of tea on day three, the hosts are in a spot of bother at 60 for two. Australia is trailing by 70 runs.