<strong>Dubai:</strong> English umpire Michael Gough was on Wednesday withdrawn from the ongoing T20 World Cup by the ICC after he breached the tournament's bio bubble a a few days ago. The 41-year-old was placed in six-day isolation after he left his hotel without permission on Friday last week to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble. <p></p> <p></p>"...umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the ICC said in a statement. "The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment," it added. <p></p> <p></p>Gough was to officiate in last Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus. A former Durham batsman, Gough is regarded as one of the best umpires in international cricket currently. He was being tested every alternate day during his isolation.