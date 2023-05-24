Advertisement

Umpires Laughing Over Incident, Not Good: Brad Hogg Slams MS Dhoni For Delaying CSK Vs GT Tie

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to seal their spot in the IPL final for a record number of 10 times.

Updated: May 24, 2023 3:00 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to seal their spot in the IPL final for a record number of 10 times. Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded player of the match for his crucial knock of 60 runs off 44 balls.

CSK did win the match but have been facing massive criticism over an incident. During the match, Matheesha Pathirana was not allowed to bowl his second over, Dhoni began arguing with the umpires. The umpires didn't permit the CSK bowler to bowl again since he didn't finish the specified time on the field after taking a break. MS Dhoni used his presence to make the umpires talk for 4 minutes, which made the time expire.

"That 5-minute argument with the umpires, he has was unnecessary. All he did was stall and stall the game instead of letting another bowler bowl. He might come to regret that at the end of the match," Simon Doull said on air.

Brad Hogg Criticises Dhoni's Tactics

The former Aussie player slammed Dhoni for his tactics to delay time. "Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4 minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough," he wrote on Twitter.

