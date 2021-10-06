New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik created history on Wednesday as he bowled the fastest ball ever bowled by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Malik clocked 153 kph in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, edging past Navdeep Saini who had clocked 152.85 kph in the past in the IPL.

The over saw Malik go past the 150-kph mark at least four times with the best coming in the fourth ball of the ninth over of the innings which was again followed by a 152 kph ball in the very next delivery.

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop couldn’t hold back his excitement to see Malik bowl consistently at 150 kph and tweeted, “Loving the Umran Malik story. Rise of the pace giants, and hope for the future: 153 mph.”

This was soon followed by another tweet where the former West Indian great said, “There must be in Jammu and Kashmir where Umran Malik originates. He can’t be the only one???”

Replying to renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet, former India left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan took to the micro-blogging site and said that it is an unexplored area and what we are seeing is just the scratch of the surface in terms of talent in Jammu and Kashmir.

On his IPL debut, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer clocked 151.03 kph which was the fastest by an Indian in this year’s edition of the IPL.