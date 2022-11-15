Wellington: Team India is set to compete against New Zealand in three matches T20I and ODI series. The first T20I would be played on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand. The T20I team would play under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, while Shikhar Dhawan would lead the Indian side in the ODI clashes.

New Zealand on Tuesday announced their squad for the T20I and ODIs. Kane Williamson would lead both sides. However, senior batter Martin Guptill and star pacer Trent Boult are not part of the squad. Finn Allen is gonna be part of both the teams as Kiwis are looking forward to long term plan with him.

The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson during an interview with NDTV addressed this and said “There is a lot to work through and what that picture looks like. It is a moving landscape and there is a balance to strike. It is new for everybody, the number of players who have made this decision are still very keen to play for New Zealand. We want to see the balance around those options and as a team, you are always looking to build. This presents opportunity for the other guys to commit to roles in the team. It is one to work through, I suppose.”

He also spoke about his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and rising Indian pacer. Umran Malik is also a part of the team that would play against New Zealand. Kane praised Umran and said he is a special talent and said “Yeah, he is super talented and has the ability to bowl that 150 mark, which is not something too many in the world can do. Every opportunity he gets, he would be learning more and more. Last season in the IPL, was a great experience for him and he had some great moments as well. He is a special talent.”