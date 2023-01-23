Umran Not As Fit As Haris, His Pace Drops To 138 In 7th Over: Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed said that comparing Umran Malik with Haris Rauf is like comparing Virat with other batters.

New Delhi: Umran Malik has become quite a sensation in world cricket owing to his gun speed. Pakistan's Haris Rauf is also someone who is very similar to Umran and can clock a speed of 150kmph on a regular basis. Both Umran and Haris have Shoaib Akhtar's record of fastest delivery in sight and experts believe that the two pacers have the ability to break Akhtar's record. Given the similarity in their bowling, Haris Rauf and Umran Malik are often been compared to each other. There is often a debate among fans and experts about who is the better bowler between the two. However, former Pakistan cricket Aaqib Javed feels that Haris Rauf is ahead of Umran Malik as the Indian pacer can't clock 150 on a regular basis and his speed drops to 138 in the latter end of his spell. Aaqib said comparing Umran with Haris is like comparing Virat Kohli will other batters. "Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph. The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters. He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him. Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial," Aaqib said while speaking to Events & Happening Sports.