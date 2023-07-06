United Arab Emirates vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Advertisement

UAE vs US ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Updated: July 6, 2023 10:53 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: UAE vs US Today Match Live Streaming: The United Arab Emirates will face the United States to acquire the ninth spot in the ongoing ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 on July 6 at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Both teams failed to qualify for the tournament and also lost their respective games in the 7th-place semi-finals. Both teams will look forward to ending the tournament with a win.

United Arab Emirates vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first, as six times out of the seven teams, the chasing team has won in this tournament.

United Arab Emirates vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature in Harare will go up to 22 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 18 km/h. It is a sunny day, so there are no chances of rain.

United Arab Emirates vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates vs United States match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

UAE vs USA: Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Asif Khan, W Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (captain & wicketkeeper), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

United States: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (captain & wicketkeeper), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, S Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

 

