New Delhi: Indian Premier League’s fourth highest run-getter, Suresh Raina was unsold at the IPL Mega Auction 2022 on Sunday as defending champions, Chennai Super Kings decided not to go for it’s former player and IPL legend in the upcoming 15th edition of the league. Raina is not only a legend of the franchise game, but also a part of the past Indian team that has won multiple ICC tournaments.

The former CSK man feels that sometimes if the batters roll their arm over, it gives the captain the ability to get in eight-ten overs, if he has an extra bowling option under his belt.

“I think this is why we won the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. When I started in Ranji, I remember our coach Gyanu bhai (Gyanendra Pandey) would always tell us, ‘you should bowl.’ It gives a captain the ability to get in eight-ten overs if he has a sixth or seventh bowling option, when he is playing only five bowlers. That is good planning”, told to Indian Express at Idea Exchange.

He brought the names of greats like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan who all rolled their arm in the 2011 World Cup.

“So you see Viru paa (Sehwag), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and me, including in the 2011 World Cup, all would bowl,” said the ex-Indian international.

He said that India’s failure at 2017 Champions Trophy and in the 2021 T20 World Cup is just because of not having a sixth bowling option.

“When we lost in the Champions Trophy (2017), or even recently in Dubai (in the T20 World Cup), we did not have a sixth bowling option. Now Shreyas Iyer is working on his bowling, I think he should keep working hard. Rohit will have a good option then”, he told.