Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s UP vs DEL at Arun Jaitley Stadium: In another mouth-watering quarterfinal battle of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday morning. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD UP vs DEL match will start at 9 AM IST – March 9. Uttar Pradesh finished second in the Group C standings but made it to the quarterfinals on the basis of the culmination of their points and net run rate. They have won four of their five matches. Shivam Sharma has been their main wrecker-in-chief with the ball and he has picked two five-wicket hauls. Former U-19 players Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg have starred with the bat for Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Delhi finished second in the Group D standings with 16 points, where they won four matches and lost one. Delhi made an improbable comeback in the preliminary quarterfinals against Uttarakhand and won the game in the end by 4 wickets. The live TV telecast DEL online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network DEL Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium.

UP vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat

Batters Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg (vc), Dhruv Shorey

All-Rounders Akshdeep Nath, Karan Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana (C)

Bowlers Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan

UP vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini.

Delhi: Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan (C), Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Kherjoliya.

UP vs DEL Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg (C), Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (C), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vision Panchal, Siddhant Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand.

