Upstox Knows But Some Fans Don't: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Dig At CSK Fans After Winning Most Valuable Asset Of Match Award
New Delhi: Four-times champions Chennai Super Kings faced defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Chepauk stadium on Tuesday, May 23. With win over Gujarat, CSK entered the finals of the tournament.
Opener Devon Conway was struggling for rhythm but his partner Gaikwad was fluent as usual and stroked to his fourth fifty of the season. GT pulled things back nicely during the middle overs and seemed to have control of the proceedings. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos as CSK managed to reach 172/7 in their 20 overs.
CSK's all rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets while giving away just 18 runs in his four over spell. Not just with he was excellent with the ball but he also scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries on a tricky pitch. For his performance against the Gujarat Titans, Jadeja was rewarded with the Most Valuable Player of the Match award.
Recently, Jadeja posted a hilarious picture on Twitter where he mocked the fans who had been cheering for his dismissal throughout all the games so that they could watch MS Dhoni bat.
Here is the tweet:
Upstox knows but..some fans don't ?? pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH
Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023
Jadeja Opened Up About How Fans Are 'Disappointed' To See Him
Jadeja has been vocal about how fans are disappointed to see him bat ahead of Dhoni. He also said that Dhoni fans would just wait for him to get out if he batted higher in the batting order.
"When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chats for Mahi bhai. Imagine if I bat higher; they will just wait for me to get out," Jadeja said after CSK's 27-run win at the Chepauk.
"As a spinner, it feels great if the ball is stopping and turning. Because we practise here, we know what length and what pace to bowl. That is our home advantage," Jadeja added.
