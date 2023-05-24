New Delhi: Four-times champions Chennai Super Kings faced defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Chepauk stadium on Tuesday, May 23. With win over Gujarat, CSK entered the finals of the tournament.

Opener Devon Conway was struggling for rhythm but his partner Gaikwad was fluent as usual and stroked to his fourth fifty of the season. GT pulled things back nicely during the middle overs and seemed to have control of the proceedings. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos as CSK managed to reach 172/7 in their 20 overs.

CSK's all rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets while giving away just 18 runs in his four over spell. Not just with he was excellent with the ball but he also scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries on a tricky pitch. For his performance against the Gujarat Titans, Jadeja was rewarded with the Most Valuable Player of the Match award.

Recently, Jadeja posted a hilarious picture on Twitter where he mocked the fans who had been cheering for his dismissal throughout all the games so that they could watch MS Dhoni bat.

Here is the tweet: