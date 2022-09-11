Urvashi Rautela Speaks On Naseem Shah Controversy, Instagram Story Goes Viral

Dubai: Urvashi Rautela has been the centre of controversy for a while now. She first got into it due to alleged statements related to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The Indian actress was also present in Dubai during the Asia Cup 202 and attended the match between India and Pakistan which put the focus back on him. However, this time she got into controversy due to Pakistan’s young bowler Naseem Shah.

The Indian actress was seen smiling in the stadium after Naseem Shah’s good performance. Naseem Shah reacted after the video went viral and said that he does not even know who is Urvashi Rautela.

“I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” said the Pakistani bowler.

No, Urvashi Rautela has also spoken about the incident and posted a story on Instagram. She wrote, “Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would Kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”

Naseem Shah will play in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan reached the final of the tournament after defeating teams like India and Afghanistan in the Super Four round in close battles.