USA Pacer Kyle Phillip Suspended From Bowling Due To Illegal Bowling Action, Doubtful For Major League Cricket

USA pacer Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling after his action was found illegal post USA's defeat against West Indies in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended United States player Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the ICC's Event Panel for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare confirmed that the fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action.

The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side's match against West Indies on June 18, the ICC informed in a statement on its website.

"The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip's bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket," the ICC said.

Phillip's suspension shall remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.

Meanwhile, USA has not had a great outing in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as the team is yet to register a win in three matches. The team suffered defeats against West Indies, Nepal and Netherlands. Phillip was drafted as MI New York's eighth pick (USD 10,000) in the domestic player draft and the suspension has put his participation in MLC in doubt.