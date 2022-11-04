Adelaide: Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS) at the Adelaide Oval to ensure almost ensure their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The Men in Blue side are currently on the top of group 2 with 6 points and are amongst favorite to qualify for the semis along with South Africa.

The match against Bangladesh was a thriller and went on to the last ball. Team India batting first put 184 runs on board with the help of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 64 runs. However, it was Arshdeep’s game changing spell that ensured Team India’s victory.

Litton Das’ quick fire fifty changed tides of the game and the rain almost gifted the match to the Bangladesh side. However, match resumed and KL Rahul’s direct hit sent Das back into the dugout and brought India back in the match. Shakib al Hasan and Afif Hossain who could have been dangerous for Team India and were looking set on the crease were dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the same over.

Arshdeep also bowled the final over and saved 20 runs in a high pressure situation. The astonishing bowling even impresses the Pakistan Greats like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik. During a segment of A Sports they talked about how impressive Arshdeep Singh has been in the recent times.

Wasim Akram said “He’s got 9 wickets in the tournament, so far. The most in Super 12. Uska talent maine aur Waqar ne toh Asia Cup me hi dekh liya tha. Jiss tareeke se vo ball ko swing karta hai, naya ball dono taraf. He’s got a bright future, sensible bowler hai, yorker achha karta hai aur slow ball bhi achhi hai. Do wickets jo usne liye hai, usne match ka paasa palat diya. (Waqar and I saw his talent in the Asia Cup. He can swing the ball both ways. He’s got a bright future, he’s sensible, can bowl yorkers and slow ball. The two wickets he took changed the course of the game).”

Shoaib Malik was equally impressed by the Indian youngster and lauded him by saying “Asia Cup me badi crunch situation me usne run bhi diye, catch bhi drop kiya, par confidence nahi neeche gaya uska. Aapse kharaab performance hogi, lekin kabhi bhi ye naa bhoolein ki aap apni ability se aaye hain. (He scored runs at crunch situations in Asia Cup, dropped catch too, but didn’t lose his confidence. Your performance will go down, but you shouldn’t forget that you came here due to your abilities.)”

Wasim Akram replied to Malik’s statement and said “India me isko social media pe udaaya gaya hai ((He was trolled on social media in India, but he said), but he said I’m not bothered. Ye attitude bada zaroori hai (This attitude is important).”

Shoaib Malik replied and gave the credit to Team India’s management. He said “Credit goes to the management who backed him. Credit goes to the captain. Usko pata hai iss se maar padegi, iss se catch bhi drop honge, but usko pata hai ye hamaara best player hai aur isko back karna hai,”