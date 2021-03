Uttarakhand Police Trolls Virat Kohli For Getting Out on Duck During India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedaba

Uttarakhand Police on Friday took a sly dig at the Indian captain Virat Kohli for registering his first-ever consecutive duck in international cricket. Kohli, who looked itching to get back to form after an average Test series with the bat against England, was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid’s delivery in the third over of Indian innings. India was reduced to 3/2 after England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first. Citing Kohli’s example to advise drivers against rash driving, Uttarakhand Police came up with a witty tweet soon after India captain’s dismissal for naught in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Coming in to bat at No.3, Kohli was rapped on the gloves by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the previous over. He tried to take on England leg-spinner Rashid by lofting him inside-out, but ended up lobbing the ball up to Jordan at mid-off. “A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli,” Uttarakhand Police’s official Twitter handle wrote.

England secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The visitors delivered an all-round performance in the match and completely outplayed their opponents. With this victory, the Eoin Morgan-led side has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India only managed to score 124 runs from the allotted 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer (67) smashed a sensational half-century to rescue India from early blows but England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to 124/7.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, England witnessed a brilliant start with both openers, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, scoring regular boundaries. From England, Roy was the highest run-getter with 49 runs. England chased down the target with 27 balls remaining.