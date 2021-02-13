India opener Rohit Sharma came to the party on day one of the second Test at Chennai on Saturday against England. Rohit played a fluent knock as he raced to his seventh century on Indian soil ahead of tea. But, it was not Rohit who stole the shoe, instead his wife Ritika – who was in the stands – was thanked by fans after ‘Hitman’ hit a century on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Here is how fans reacted after Rohit’s ton on a tricky Chepauk wicket:

Valentine’s day around the corner and you think he’ll disappoint Ritika naaa 🥺❤️❤️❤️#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/R7Uwt4p2Ch CURLY PANDA 🐼 (@aarushi_45) February 13, 2021

What a way to bring up your 7th Test Hundred! Perfect Valentine’s Day gift for Ritika !#INDvsENG #INDvENG #Rohit https://t.co/r2khym4EeE OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) February 13, 2021

This is not the first time Ritika has been spotted at a stadium rooting for Rohit. She is a self-proclaimed fan of her husband and it looks like her presence has motivated him further.

Rohit had been getting starts, but the big hundred was eluding the India opener. Looks like it has come at an ideal time with the hosts trailing 0-1 in the ongoing four-match series.

Rohit was positive from the outset, despite wickets falling around him. He played his shots and was rewarded. At the time of filing the copy, India had recovered from the early setback and were 207 for three. While Rohit looks set for a big score, Rahane has just brought up a well-made fifty.