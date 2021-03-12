Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy missed out on a spot to make it to the national side in T20s, but could not as he failed the yo-yo test. Now, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has reacted to the mystery spinner not picked. Mysore reacted to ace commentator Harsha Bhogle on Twitter on the eve of the first T20I at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Mysore reckons Chakravarthy has many skills and if this is the case then the”game would have lost many greats based on the current standards”.

@bhogleharsha he has more skills than most we have seen, but may be a few seconds slower in a sprint…I wonder how many greats of yesteryears, cricket would have lost, based on the current “standards”! https://t.co/JHV9nZBO2v Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) March 11, 2021

The KKR spinner was earlier picked for the T20 squad for the tour of Australia. He pulled out at the last minute following a shoulder injury. It is his good show in the domestic circuit and then the IPL that brought him in the limnelight.

Time and again, India skipper Virat Kohli has emphasized the importance of fitness and that it is mandatory to make the cut for the national side.

“Look individuals need to understand the systems that have been created for the Indian cricket team. We should operate at very high levels of fitness and skills and that’s why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country. We would expect players to abide by what’s required to be a part of Team India. There shouldn’t be space for any compromise, in that regard,” Kohli said in the press conference ahead of the T20I series which starts on Friday.

India takes on England in a five-match T20I series and it would give both sides an opportunity to prepare for the World Cup later in the year.