VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australian Women’s ODD 2021 Match 10: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney at 04:30 AM IST February 21 Sunday

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Predictions Australian Women’s ODD

Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors Dream11 Team Prediction Australian Women’s ODD Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s VCT-W vs AM-W at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Australian Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Sunday. The Australian Women’s ODD VCT-W vs AM-W match will start at 04:30 PM IST February 20. Meg Lanning’s Victoria Women will take on the Angela Reakes’ ACT Meteors in an exciting match. Here is the Australian Women’s ODD Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, VCT-W vs AM-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, VCT-W vs AM-W Probable XIs Australian Women’s ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors, Fantasy Playing Tips Australian Women’s ODD.

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors will take place at 4 AM IST February 21.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark

VCT-W vs AM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum

Batters Katie Mack (VC), Meg Lanning, Angela Reakes, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani

All-Rounders Erin Osborne, Ellyse Perry (C)

Bowlers Chlor Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Annabel Sutherland

VCT-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XIs

ACT Meteors: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff

Victoria Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Angela O’Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

VCT-W vs AM-W Squads

ACT Meteors: Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes (c), Carly Leeson, Erica Kershaw (wk), Madeline Penna, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, AmyYates, Chloe Rafferty, Maitlan Brown, Matilda Lugg, Olivia Porter, Allison McGrath

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Tayla Vlaeminck

