VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Australian Women’s ODD

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australian Women’s ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s VCT-W vs QUN-W at CitiPower Center: In the much-anticipated Australian Women’s ODD final, two cricketing powerhouses – Victoria Women and Queensland Women will take on each other in final at the CitiPower Center on Saturday. The Australian Women’s ODD VCT-W vs QUN-W match will start at 5 AM IST – March 27. Victoria Women finished the Australian Women’s ODD group stage as table toppers with six wins from eight games. However, they will miss several key players such as Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck and Molly Strano, who are all unavailable due to national duties. On the other hand, Queensland Fire, will head into the ODD final after finishing second in the standings with four wins from eight. Skipper Georgia Redmayne has been in red-hot form and is one of the batters to watch out for. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Australian Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Victoria Women vs Queensland Women, Australian Women’s ODD 2021, VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction and tips, VCT-W vs QUN-W Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, QUN-W playing xi, VCT-W playing XI, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Dream11 predictions.

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Victoria Women and Queensland Women will take place at 4:30 AM IST – March 27.

Time: 5 AM IST

Venue: CitiPower Center.

VCT-W vs QUN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne

Batswomen Kim Garth (vc), Elyse Villani, Laura Harris

All-Rounders Grace Harris (C), Bhavi Devchand

Bowlers Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Meagan Dixon, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling

VCT-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale.

Queensland Women: Meagen Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince Harris, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne (C), Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll, Lilly Mills.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Squads

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine.

Queensland Women: Meagen Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Redmayne (C), Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUN-W Dream11 Team/ VCT-W Dream11 Team/ Victoria Women Dream11 Player List/ Queensland Women Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australian Women’s ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.