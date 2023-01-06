Jay Shah vs Najam Sethi ACC Gives A Strong Response Over Sethi's Comments, Backs ACC President

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his statement on social media targeting Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC’s structure & calendars for the year 2023-24 of which Asia Cup 2023 is also a part of and Pakistan have the hosting rights.

Reacting to Jay Shah’s tweet, Sethi said, “Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated.”

Jay Shah had earlier tweeted about the structure and calendar of the said year (mentioned above) and said, “Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!”

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which ?? is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

ACC it its media advisory had made it clear that Shah, who is also the ACC President had not taken the decision unilaterally but followed well established and due process, adding that the calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.

“It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022,” the ACC statement said.

“The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB,” the statement further read.

“In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC,” it concluded.