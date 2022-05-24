Kolkata: With the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year, there would be competition for spots in the Indian team. Not just opener, there would be competition for the all-rounders place as well. With Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur there and with Hardik Pandya storming back into competition; surely things become a little difficult for KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer.

But during a recent conversation with Sports Tiger, Iyer brushed the competition claim under the carpet. Hailing Hardik as a proven match-winner, Iyer said there can be no competition as the GT captain is way ahead.

“Absolutely not. Hardik Pandya is a superstar of the game; it will be an immense opportunity for me to learn so much from him. He has won so many games for our country, and I hope he keeps doing so. I am taking it as a beautiful opportunity to learn and observe him. There is no competition between us, he is way ahead, and I would like to play alongside him,” Iyer told Sports Tiger.