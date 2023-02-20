: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has clarified that he has no personal grudges against under-fire India batter KL Rahul. Prasad, who has been very critical of Rahul's poor show in Tests, said that KL needs to play County Cricket to earn his place back in the team. However, he questioned if Rahul will skip the IPL to play County.

"A few people think I have something personal against KL Rahul. In fact, it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended, cont..," Venkatesh posted a series of tweets.

"Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Paying Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?

Prasad said that since KL Rahul has been retained in the Indian team, he needs to come good in the third Test in Indore and silence critics like him. "But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side."

The third Test gets underway in Indore on March 1. India are leading the series 2-0 after an emphatic win in Delhi by six wickets.