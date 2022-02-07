New Delhi: Former India pacer, Venkatesh Prasad names his personal all-time ODI XI of India on Sunday, before the Men in Blue took on West Indies in the former’s 1000th One-Day international game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prasad, who took 196 wickets in 166 ODI matches for India took to twitter and names his all-time greatest ODI team for the 2-time 50-over World Champions.

As Indian Team is gearing up to play their #1000thODI , this is my all time India ODI playing X1 . Sehwag Tendulkar Kohli Azharuddin Yuvraj Dhoni Kapil Dev Kumble Harbhajan Javagal Srinath Zaheer Khan Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022

He has gone with explosive batsman Virender Sehwag as opener, followed by the greatest cricketer of all-time, Sachin Tendulkar as his partner. Former captain in the white-ball format, Virat Kohli will bat at No.3, followed by another skipper in Mohammed Azharuddin. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni will occupy the No. 5 and No.6 spot respectively and Kapil Dev will bat at 7, something which he has done innumerable times for his country. He has gone with India’s two of the greatest spinners in modern day cricket with a off-spin-leg-spin combination with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble. Javagal Srinath, his former team-mate will team-up with highest wicket-taker of the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer Khan.

India in their 1000th ODI match, led by Rohit Sharma got the better of the West Indies side by 6-wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant four-fer. Captain Rohit was the highest scorer in the match with 60 runs.