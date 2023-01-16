New Delhi: Run out at non-striker’s end also informally known as Mankad is always a topic of heated debate among two sections. The debate was once again ignited during the ongoing Women’s U19 World Cup match between Pakistan and Rwanda. Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad called out Former Aussie batter Mark Waugh for his take on the matter.

Pakistan bowler Zaib-un-Nisa became one of the latest players to run out the batter at the non-striker’s end during the ongoing edition of the Women’s U-19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa as she dismissed Rwanda’s Sharila Niyomuhoza

The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket.? Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 16, 2023

Sports presenter Piers Morgan called the dismissal as ‘pathetic’ on twitter. He wrote “It’s so pathetic. I’d never play cricket with anyone who took pleasure in getting people out like this”. Morgan received support from former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, who left a noteworthy response to the viral tweet. “The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket,” Waugh said in his tweet.

Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing ? https://t.co/6BLpyLDiAP Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 16, 2023

Former Indian Venkatesh Prasad replied to Waugh’s tweet and wrote “Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing. Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing.”

The epic reply from Venkatesh Prasad went viral on the internet and received massive praise from Indian cricket fans.