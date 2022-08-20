New Delhi: Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire from international cricket after the ODI series against England women in September. Jhulan will bid adieu to the game after the final ODI at the iconic Lord’s Stadium on September 24, as reported by Cricinfo. Jhulan will end her career as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket, with 352 wickets across three formats.

Jhulan had missed the previous series against Sri Lanka women but was named in India’s squad for the ODI series against England women. The report further states that the BCCI has spoken to Goswami about her future and want her to build a pool of fast bowlers who can represent India in all three formats.

Goswami last played for India in the Women’s World Cup earlier this year. Her last Test appearance dates back to October 2021 and she hasn’t played a T20I since 2018. The BCCI was keen to give Jhulan Goswami a farewell match but she was ruled out of India’s final group game against South Africa women in the World Cup due to a side strain.

She was set to get a farewell in the Sri Lanka series but that didn’t happen due to her fitness issues. She recovered from her injuries mid July and was thus named in the India squad for England tour. Jhulan Goswami is keeping her options open after retirement and may feature in the Women’s IPL next year. She is also in touch with a men’s IPL franchise for the mentorship role.

Jhulan Goswami made her debut in 2002 at the age of 19. In a career that has lasted over two decades, Goswami has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs. She is the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODIs as well, with 252 scalps, and has represented India in six World Cups.