Birmingham: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is underway in Birmingham where players across the countries are battling to win a medal for their country. Sri Lanka has won just 3 medals in the CWG 2022 so far as their hunt for elite gold still is still underway. Meanwhile, renowned cricket umpire Kumar Dharamasena might appear for Sri Lanka in the next Olympics in France in 2024. A Sri Lanka fan shared a video, where Kumar Dharamasena can be seen running and emulating a victory march. He captioned the post as ‘Our Next Olympic Hope’. The post obviously was a humorous one as Dharamasena is happy doing umpiring in cricket and has no interest in preparing for athletics.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s neighbours India have continued their good run in CWG 2022. They have so far won 20 medals, including six golds, seven silvers and as many bronzes. They had a decent outing on Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in the men’s long jump final while para power-lifter Sudhir won gold with a Games record mark of 134.5 points. Boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboriya, and Sagar Ahlawat assured India a medal as they marched into the semi-finals. The men’s hockey team defeated Wales to progress to the last four stage. Hima Das reached semi-finals of the women’s 200m race. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth also progressed to pre-quarterfinals. India women cricket team will also face England women in semi final of the cricket event and a win will secure at least a silver for them. So there are a lot of medals opportunities waiting for India.