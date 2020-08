VIA vs ICV Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 1 of ECS T10 – Vienna Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 17, 12:30 PM IST Monday

VIA vs ICV Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match 1 of ECS T10 - Vienna Match at Seebarn C

VIA vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s VIA vs ICV, 1st Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Non-stop T10 cricketing action continues in Europe with Vienna the latest to host a five-day cricket series. The first match will be played between Vienna Afghan CC and Indian CC Vienna.

Here’s today’s schedule

#Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Pakistan CC, 2:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC, 4:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC, 6:30 PM

#Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC, 8:30 PM

Five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the first match between Vienna Afghan CC and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

VIA vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Kunal Joshi (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Mohib Shenwari, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Mehar Cheema, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Razmal Shigiwal

Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna Full Squads

VIA: Sadiq Mohamad, Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha

ICV: Amandeep Chhabra, Sunny Bains, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain

