4 2 4 2 6 4: Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Fans In Disbelief With Quick-fire Century| Watch Video

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara only plays Test cricket for the Indian Cricket Team where he focuses on playing long innings for his team. However, the Indian batter was in a different mood in the Royal London One Day Cup on Friday when he scored 107 off just 79 balls for Sussex against Warwickshire. His fiery innings also involved 22 runs in the 45th over of the match.

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. ? pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Sussex was chasing 311 in 50 overs and Cheteshwar Pujara got off to a good start to score a century. His efforts went in vain as Sussex lost their match, getting defeated by four runs against Warwickshire. Sussex currently stands in the second position in the tournament, with four points from three matches. However, Cheteshwar Pujara’s innings, which also included 22 runs off the 45th over, caught the attention of the fans.

Cricket fans rarely see Cheteshwar Pujara in aggressive mode and were in disbelief when they saw the Indian batter hitting 4 2 4 2 6 4 against England’s Liam Norwell, who was bowling his final over of the game.

Indian fans really enjoyed Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting and praised the batter for his innings.

See reactions:

Needed him in the T20!! He’s doing great today as he has all season, so lucky to have him! Jamie (@Jamie34886557) August 12, 2022

All people behaving like Pujara can’t even hold the bat in white ball. He has a T20 century bruh. Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) August 12, 2022

Gutted we couldn’t see this one through! Brave effort by the team. We gear up for the next one @SussexCCC ? #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/CcjnvJiPzt cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 12, 2022