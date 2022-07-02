VIDEO Highlights Of Rishabh Pant’s Scintillating Ton vs England At Edgbaston, 5th Test Day 1- In Case You Missed It

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> Rishabh Pant was at his very best against England in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham to put India in a commanding position after losing five early wickets. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pant dominates Day 1 of Historic Test with a record-shattering display en route a classy 146 off just 111 balls for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> ?? <p></p> <p></p>Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) &amp; Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (<a href="https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi">https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi</a>)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/JeA3QkkoDX">pic.twitter.com/JeA3QkkoDX</a></p> <p></p> Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) <a href="https://twitter.com/SonySportsNetwk/status/1542957138808836096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The wicketkeeper-batsman came under pressure and played one of the most memorable innings on English soil. Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) played brilliantly to take India to 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of the match. <p></p> <p></p>Pant hit the ball all over the park. He produced 19 fours and four sixes in his magnificent innings. At 98/5, India were in all sorts of trouble, staring at a total that would have been way less than what they expected. But Pant and Jadeja shared a counter-attacking stand of 222 runs off 239 balls, with Pant producing a knock that will be remembered for long, while Jadeja played the second foil to perfection. <p></p> <p></p>England were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling attack. The most audacious shot of the session was Pant dancing down the pitch and slapping James Anderson over his head for a fierce boundary. Jack Leach continued to be thrashed by Pant, striking back-to-back fours despite falling over once. <p></p> <p></p>Pant got his century after diving for the second run-off Stuart Broad. In the same over, Jadeja pushed to mid-on for a single, reaching his fifty.