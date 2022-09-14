VIDEO Highlights: Smriti Mandhana Smashes 53-Ball 79 To Help INDW Thrash ENGW In 2nd T20I – WATCH

New Delhi: India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is in tremendous form at the form at the moment as she smashed an unbeaten 79 off 53 balls that helped India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets with 20 balls to spare in the second T20I played at the County Ground, Derby. The win also helps India to level the three-match T20I series against England, having lost the first one a couple of days of back.

Mandhana started with a brilliant square drive through the off-side that had set the tone for the rest of the innings. What followed next was absolute carnage as the India opener smashed the English bowlers to every part of the ground. The 26-year-old’s innings was laced with 13 fours and came at a strike-rate of close of 150.

VIDEO Highlights: Smriti Mandhana Smashes 53-Ball 79

“We were keen to come back stronger and level the series. I was pushing myself and happy that I could contribute to the victory. Good weather to bat (in England), before the CWG games, I think I found the touch back. In T20 cricket, you’d look to try and get a good start to the team,” Mandhana said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

“Happy to contribute to the team. It depends on the day and the bowlers, two years back, she (on Shafali Verma) perhaps was just trying to dominate, but she now knows whom to target and to respect good bowling. The good thing is we can both take advantage of the batting powerplay, whoever is in good touch takes the lead in doing so.” she further added.