Harare: Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the sharpest wicketkeepers ever. He is street-smart and can surprise the batsman with his wizardry. Among many of his signature moves, Dhoni’s no-look runout was considered to be an art mastered only by him. But, recently it seems like most wicketkeepers from around the world have added that to their repertoire. Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva is the latest to have attempted it and he pulled it off successfully against Bangladesh in the first T20I.

Chakabva imitated MS Dhoni’s no-look run out to dismiss the Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar for 50 runs. The Bangladeshi top-order batsman was surprised when he found himself short of the ground as he had not anticipated that Chakabva would pull off something as stunning as that.

Here is the video of what happened:

My word!!!! Soumya Sarkar’s dismissal by Regis Chakabva #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/ssyp0TZqFm Abhishek Banerjee (@ImAbhishek_5) July 22, 2021

Opting to bat first, the hosts posted were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs. Chakabva was the top scorer for Zimbabwe as he hit 43 off 22 balls. Unfortunately, no other batsman got any score of notice. Mustafizur Rahman was the best Bangladeshi bowler on display. He picked up three wickets for 31 runs.

Chasing 153 to win, Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket win with seven balls to spare. Mohammed Naim remained unbeaten on 63* off 51 balls.

Meanwhile, Dhoni would soon be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings in the remaining IPL season in Dubai. The CSK side is well-placed at the second spot and looks good to make the playoffs this year after finishing in the bottom half in 2020.