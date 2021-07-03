New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid who has been given the reins of the Indian side touring Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series felt relieved after his team completed the mandatory quarantine in Sri Lanka. “It has been nearly 17-18 days that we have been in some sort of quarantine. Really good for the boys to get out and just get moving a little bit. A nice little area in front of the lawn before we practice tomorrow, we have an open space,” said Dravid in a video tweeted by BCCI on Saturday.

“Everyone was excited to come out, fun activities are happening. Everyone is enjoying it, this is the first day that we have gotten out and it is important that team bonding happens,” said Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has also been named as the vice-captain of the team for the tour.

Out of quarantine ? Fun activities ?#TeamIndia made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo ? ? – by @28anand & @ameyatilak Watch the full video to witness how the fun unfolded ? ? #SLvIND https://t.co/k3BiqHW1VM pic.twitter.com/d7XySHAI2O BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

The Indian team is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed captain of the side with the senior team busy preparing for the tour of England in the United Kingdom (UK).

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule:

13th July: 1stODI

16th July: 2nd ODI

18th July: 3rd ODI

21st July: 1st T20I

23rd July: 2nd T20I

25th July: 3rd T20I

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.