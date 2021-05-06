New Delhi: Revisiting the third Test match of the 4-match series between West Indies and Australia played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados in the year 1999. The West Indies were led by Brian Lara and the Australian skipper was Steve Waugh back then.

With the series evenly poised, having made a stupendous come back in the second Test match, West Indies were struggling at 105 for 5 against Australia, Carl Hooper being the latest casualty. But Lara had other ideas.

Coming into the third Test match, the swashbuckling left-hander was basking in the glory of a match-winning 213 that got West Indies back in the series after losing the first Test match convincingly. With the match tilted in favour of the visitors, Glenn McGrath knew that the only man standing between Australia and an unassailable lead in the series in the Caribbean islands was none other than Lara himself.

In order to rile him up, McGrath resorted to the most common tactic used in those days by the Aussies – ‘sledging’ or what Steve Waugh often referred to as ‘mental disintegration of the opponent and it would often start with the opposition captain.

After hitting the West Indian captain on the helmet, McGrath had a go at Lara only to find out that the Prince of Trinidad was in no mood to take things lying down. Soon after both, the players got involved in an ugly verbal spat that ended with Lara smashing the Australian great in front of the square to an attempted short ball that didn’t quite climb as high as McGrath would have expected.

The match went right down to the wire with Lara hitting the winning runs. The then West Indian captain remained unbeaten on 153 that helped his team win the match by 1 wicket. Australia came back strongly in the fourth and final Test match at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St John’s, Antigua and went on to level the series 2-2 in the 4-match series.

Watch the Video here: