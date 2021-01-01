S Sreesanth has started gearing up for his domestic comeback after being named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting later this month in Mumbai. Sreesanth will be playing is first competitive match in nearly seven years after being issued a life-ban by the BCCI for his alleged role in IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In a video, Sreesanth can be seen bowling during a practice match as he steamed in, bowling at full throttle. And he didn’t shy away from giving the batsmen a piece of his mind after dismissing them.

In the video below the former India pacer can be seen giving the batsman an expletive-ridden send-off.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old right-arm pacer has set a goal for himself to play for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup at home even as he admits that at his age, there’s little left to be achieved. However, he’s taking inspiration from the likes of Leander Paes and Roger Federer who have continued to play at the top-level despite their old age.

“As a fast bowler, I will be creating history but then, I like to create history. I am not just looking at the season ahead but at the next three years. My real goal is to be in the 2023 World Cup team and win the cup,” Sreesanth told The Times of India.

” It is true that it is the kind of age when there is nothing much left to achieve in sports. But then, someone like Leander Paes won a grand slam at 42. Roger Federer is another case in point,” he added.

A video was posted by Kerala Cricket Association recently where an emotional Sreesanth was seen receiving his cap.

He’s now looking forward to Kerala’s first match of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

” Our first match will be at the Wankhede stadium where I had played my last India match, so life is coming full circle. Kerala has never won this tournament but we have a very good team now. I am excited to be part of this unit and also play under the guidance of coach Tinu Yohannan,” he said.