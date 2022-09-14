New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2022 didn’t quite go the way Rohit Sharma-led India would have expected but it has had little impact on the dressing room environment as the players of the team were seen enjoying each others company, which is always a good sign for times to come, specially with the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals (IPL) on social media, India captain Rohit Sharma, along with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya were caught in a playful mood just ahead of one of the Super Four matches against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The old video has gone viral with more the 251K views and counting.

Wait for our Ultra legend pro max ??pic.twitter.com/CCy7q1HHiG Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 14, 2022

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong, it looks like it from the outside, but we don’t look at it that way. I’ve been at many press conferences, and when you lose such questions will be asked. It’s normal. But as far as the team is concerned you can go in [the dressing room] and see, all the boys are relaxed and chilled. We need to have such an atmosphere whether you win or lose,” Rohit had earlier said after their loss against Sri Lanka in the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup.

“We’ve worked hard to make the team atmosphere that way and all the boys are happy about it. If the dressing room mood is good, eventually the performances you see will happen on the ground. Before the World Cup, it’s important for us to keep the atmosphere good and not judge the boys by wins or losses, performances and non-performances. Because whoever is here, they’re all good. That thought we need to be consistent with,” he had further added.