New Delhi: India got off to a fine start after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Shubman added 62 runs for the opening alliance as they gave a perfect start to their team. However, Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson as the right-hander meddled with a slightly wide ball.

Rohit was not up to the pitch of the ball and got an outside edge, which was brilliantly taken by Tim Southee at third slip. The veteran New Zealand fast bowler dived to his right and took a fine catch to give the first wicket to his team.

In fact, Rohit would have been disappointed with his dismissal as he was well settled after scoring 34 runs. Rohit and Gill gave a perfect start to the Indian team as New Zealand bowlers failed to hit the right areas consistently. There was a lot of swing and seam on offer but they could not capitalize on the same as India scored 41-0 in 14 overs in the first hour of play.

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Shubman Gill was also dismissed by Neil Wagner, who struck in his maiden over. Wagner, who is known for bowling long spells, was brought into the action in the 25th over by Kane Williamson and the left-arm seamer was able to hit the ground running as he was right on the money. Gill was dismissed after scoring 28 runs.

India went on to Lunch at 69-2 after 28 overs as Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner bagged a wicket each. Earlier Kohli decided not to change his final XI despite it being overcast conditions in Southampton.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is the video of Tim Southee’s catch: