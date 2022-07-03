Virat Kohli vs Jonny Bairstow: Friends or Foe? Kohli Sledges, Bairstow Responds In Fine Fashion | WATCH

England vs India, 5th Test, Edgbaston: The fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston has pretty much-seen everything in the first two and a half days. There was some quality bowling upfront by the England bowlers that had reduced India to 98 for 5 on the first day. Then Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja took over and took the attack to the opposition that helped India post a good first innings score of 416. In between all this, India captain Jasprit Bumrah smoked England pacer Stuart Broad for 35 runs in one over – highest-ever in Test cricket.

Now, the third morning of the Test match saw former India captain Virat Kohli having a real go at Jonny Bairstow as Mohammed Shami got the ball to move around at will on that Edgbaston pitch. It is learnt that Kohli was upset with Bairstow for his time-wasting tactics last evening in the final session of play and gave it back to him when play started on the third day.

Virat Kohli – brand ambassador of Test cricket! pic.twitter.com/gDmSOsmPWT Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2022

Test cricket Peaked Here @imVkohli ? ! pic.twitter.com/OhMPzSwiEy A N A S ? (@thisisanas_) July 3, 2022

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) bringing players from all over the world closer than what it might have been a couple of decades ago, players have become than friendlier than usual but all of that can be put to rest now as both teams are not willing to give an inch in the ground. With Kohli having a lot to say to Bairstow, it might just have fired up the Englishman. What followed next was absolute carnage as Bairstow started smashing it to all parts of the ground.

Virat Kohli’s Friendly Chat With Jonny Bairstow Last Evening:

Virat Kohli having some chat with bairstow ? pic.twitter.com/WOqvXrtT58 ??? (@im_dheeru_) July 2, 2022

Jonny Bairstow’s Response:

Bairstow batting like ___________. You do the rest ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/488QMOdiH7 England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 3, 2022

With rain playing spoilsport once again in the first session of the third day’s play, Bairstow has raced of to 91 off 113 balls that includes 12 fours and two sixes. The umpires had to intervence and speak to both the captain to take control of the situation. As the over came to an end, England captain Ben Stokes was seen having a word with Kohli, who while going back to his fielding position in between overs – nudged Bairstow in a friendly manner. Friends turned foes, have turnef friends again? Or may be, we have jumped the gun.