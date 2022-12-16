New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli was visibly ecstatic after Cheteshwar Pujara scored his fastest Test hundred against Bangladesh in the third session of the third day’s play of the first Test match played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Kohli, who came into bat after Shubman Gill was dismissed, was at the crease when Pujara brought up his 19th Test hundred – his fastest by quite a distance after 52 innings and 1443 days. With an arm raised, Kohli can be seen celebrating Pujara’s hundred as India declared their second innings with a lead of 512 runs.

Earlier, Shubman Gill also brought up his maiden Test hundred as India dominated the proceedings on Day 3 after bowling out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 runs in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up his third fifer of his career with the visitors struggling to pick the left-arm chinaman bowler.

With more the six sessions of play in the first Test match, Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to save the Test match, let alone win it. India, on the other hand, will look to finish things off at the earliest and go 1-0 up in the two-match series that will keep them in good stead to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With the pitch assisting the spinners even more in the second innings, both the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep will be hopeful of adding to their wickets tally in the second innings.