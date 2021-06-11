Rohit Sharma is a quality player and one of the best white-ball cricketers in the business. The India opener is a slow-starter but is very good at pacing his knock and making up for lost ground, once set. He could be a slow starter, but it is not often that you see him play and miss. It happens once, twice, but usually not more than that - in the initial phase of his innings. He is a too-good-a-player to allow that to happen, especially when he is in good form. <p></p> <p></p>It happened in 2013 against South Africa in an ODI at the Wanderers Stadium. He had hit a double-century a month back against Australia. But it was Dale Steyn who was in red-hot form with the ball and he made it talk. The bounce and the carry assisted Steyn as he troubled Rohit Sharma like never before. <p></p> <p></p>Finally, Rohit got bat to ball in the 16th ball of his innings. Steyn had kept him quiet for four overs in a 359-chase. When the Indian opener finally got off the mark, he received a massive roar from the crowd at the venue. <p></p> <p></p>Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at that point in time, narrated the incredible scenes: "A massive roar from the crowd. He's made contact! He's seeing it better." <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Steyn masterclass to Rohit: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit dancing infront of steyn <a href="https://t.co/ECvBkT9t8R">pic.twitter.com/ECvBkT9t8R</a></p> <p></p> Amit one8 (@vkpant5) <a href="https://twitter.com/vkpant5/status/1402568657281032192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It was not one of Rohit Sharma's best outings as he perished for a 43-ball 18. Eventually, India was thrashed by 141 runs by the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>Currently, Rohit is in the UK with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship final which would be followed by a five-match Test series against England.