Prithvi Shaw’s blistering 105, after an impressive show by the bowlers, set up Mumbai’s seven-wicket win over Delhi in an Elite Group D match in Jaipur on Sunday as the domestic giants began their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note. Mumbai bowlers, led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3/35), restricted Delhi to 211/7 despite a valiant unbeaten 106 off 145 balls by Himmat Singh and then cantered to the target in 31.5 overs, as Prithvi tore into the Delhi attack.

Invited to bat at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Delhi were reeling at 10 for three as they lost Anuj Rawat (0) and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) cheaply. Both the batters were run out. Trouble mounted for Delhi after they lost Nitish Rana (2), who edged to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare, giving pacer Kulkarni his first wicket. Kulkarni struck again and removed Jonty Sidhu (0) to make it 12 for four.

They lost half their side for 23 after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/33) castled Kshitiz Sharma (5). Then, Himmat and number eight batsman Shivank Vashitsth (55 off 70 balls, 6×4) rallied with a 122-run seventh-wicket stand.

Himmat played a responsible knock, striking six fours and two maximums. After Vashisth departed, Himmat found an able partner in skipper Pradeep Sangwan (28 not out), as the two forged an unbeaten 57-run stand to take their side above the 200-run mark.

Chasing 212, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early but Prithvi (105 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 39 balls; 6×4, 1×6) added 82 runs for the second wicket. Shaw took the Delhi attack to the cleaners, hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call-up on Saturday, played his part with a blazing 50 off 33 balls. Suryakumar and Shaw added 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the verge of victory.

In the other two Elite Group D games, Rajasthan defeated Pondicherry by six wickets, while Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 59 runs.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia, who has also received a maiden call-up to the Indian team along with Yadav, smashed 73 off 39 balls for Haryana against Chandigarh. His innings was coupled with a century from opener Himanshu Rana as Haryana scored 299/9 but Chandigarh rode on captain Manan Vohra’s 117 and Ankit Kaushik’s unbeaten 78 to reach 300/7 and thus win the match by three wickets with as many balls to spare.

Elite D (In Jaipur):

Puducherry 273/6 in 50 overs (Paras Dogra 101, Sheldon Jackson 55; Shubham Sharma 2/34) lost to Rajasthan 274/4 in 46.1 overs (Mandend Singh 115, Aditya Garhwal 70; Anton A Subikshan 3/55) by 6 wickets with 23 balls remaining

Maharashtra 295/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 102, Yash Nahar 52; Vaibhav Arora 4/45) beat Himachal Pradesh 236 all out in 48.3 overs (Abhimanyu Rana 46, Amit Kumar 34; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 4/42) by 59 runs

Delhi 211/7 in 50 overs (Himmat Singh 106 not out, Shivank Vashisht 55; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/35) lost to Mumbai 216/3 in 31.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50; Lalit Yadav 2/32) by seven wickets with 109 balls remaining

Elite E (In Kolkata):

Haryana 299/9 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 102, Rahul Tewatia 73; Jagjit Singh 3/36) lost to Chandigarh 300/7 in 49.3 overs (Manan Vohra 117, Ankit Kaushik 78 not out; Sumit Kumar 2/34) by three wickets with three balls remaining

Jammu and Kashmir 279/9 in 50 overs (Shubham Khajuria 68, Vivrant Sharma 66; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/50) lost to Saurashtra 283/7 in 49.1 overs (Chirag Jani 93 not out, Arpit Vasavada 66; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/46) by three wickets with five balls remaining

Bengal 315/6 in 20 overs (Kaif Ahmed 75, Anustup Majumdar 58; Varun Choudhary 2/54) beat Services 245 all out in 49.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 90, Pulkit Narang 53; Ishan Porel 2/31)

Plate (In Chennai):

Nagaland 310/8 in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 99, Rongsen Jonathan 92; Varun Sood 2/34) beat Sikkim 212 all out in 49.2 overs (Robin Bist 72, Nilesh Lamichaney 37; Hem Chetri 3/29) by 98 runs

Manipur 108/6 in 28 overs (Kangabam Singh 25, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 25; Rajjakuddin Ahmed 2/11) lost to Assam 119/0 in 15.4 overs out of 25 (Pallavkumar Das 75 not out, Denish Das 36).