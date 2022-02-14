<strong>Kolkata:</strong> India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed senior batter Virat Kohli to 'bat well and score big runs' in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting from Wednesday. Kohli, going through a lean patch with the bat, registered scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODIs against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. <p></p> <p></p>"No specific conversations. I don't think he is going through a lean phase. I mean, at least in this format, T20s and ODIs, he's done really well, lately. I understand he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies. But no conversations as such." <p></p> <p></p>"I mean he's batting really well in the nets and we are really happy with the kind of preparations he has been putting in. So, no conversations, I am certain that one of these innings (in the T20 series), he will bat well and score big runs," said Rathour in the virtual press conference.