Kolkata: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed senior batter Virat Kohli to ‘bat well and score big runs’ in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting from Wednesday. Kohli, going through a lean patch with the bat, registered scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODIs against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

“No specific conversations. I don’t think he is going through a lean phase. I mean, at least in this format, T20s and ODIs, he’s done really well, lately. I understand he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies. But no conversations as such.”

“I mean he’s batting really well in the nets and we are really happy with the kind of preparations he has been putting in. So, no conversations, I am certain that one of these innings (in the T20 series), he will bat well and score big runs,” said Rathour in the virtual press conference.