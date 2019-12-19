Hours before the IPL 2020 Auction, six more names have been added to the final list that include four Indians and two overseas cricketers.

R Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Sanjay Yadav, Robin Bist, and Jake Weatherald are the six cricketers who have been shortlisted to go under the hammer on December 19 in Kolkata.

Vinay, who has 105 wickets from 105 IPL matches, left unsold during the last auction and had made his disappointment clear at the snub.

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Wade has scored 2071 runs in 115 T20s at a strike-rate of 129.76 including 13 half-centuries. He was the last season’s Big Bash League’s second-highest run-getter with 592 runs from 15 innings at a strike-rate of 146.89.

Th 25-year-old Weatherland, uncapped Australian batsman, has played 33 T20s and scored 828 runs at a strike-rate of 127.77 including a century and seven half-century.

Meanwhile, INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price at the auction and seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews having put themselves in that bracket.

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the fattest purse of INR 42.70 crore. Four-time IPL winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse with INR 13.05 crore.