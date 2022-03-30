Mumbai: Former Mumbai batter Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary cricketer Vinoo Mankad passed away in London on Wednesday after a brief ailment. He was 66.

The news of Rahul’s demise was confirmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Twitter.

We are shocked to hear about the passing of Mr Rahul Mankad, former Mumbai cricketer and son of the former Indian captain, Vinoo Mankad. Condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and their extended families.

Rahul, who was the youngest of Vinoo’s three sons played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2,111 runs, with five tons and 12 fifties, between 1972-73 ad 1984-85. His brothers — Ashok and Atul — were also cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played domestic cricket.

Besides being a member of Bombay’s Ranji Trophy-winning team four times, Rahul was part of the Duleep Trophy final in 1978-79.