<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former Mumbai batter Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary cricketer Vinoo Mankad passed away in London on Wednesday after a brief ailment. He was 66. <p></p> <p></p>The news of Rahul's demise was confirmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are shocked to hear about the passing of Mr Rahul Mankad, former Mumbai cricketer and son of the former Indian captain, Vinoo Mankad.</p> <p></p>Condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace &#x1f64f; <a href="https://t.co/G3CQAR1J2G">pic.twitter.com/G3CQAR1J2G</a> <p></p> <p></p> Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) <a href="https://twitter.com/MumbaiCricAssoc/status/1509122313010257920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"We are shocked to hear about the passing of Mr Rahul Mankad, former Mumbai cricketer and son of the former Indian captain, Vinoo Mankad," said MCA in a tweet. <p></p> <p></p>"Condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," it added. <p></p> <p></p>He is survived by his wife, two daughters and their extended families. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul, who was the youngest of Vinoo's three sons played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2,111 runs, with five tons and 12 fifties, between 1972-73 ad 1984-85. His brothers -- Ashok and Atul -- were also cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played domestic cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Besides being a member of Bombay's Ranji Trophy-winning team four times, Rahul was part of the Duleep Trophy final in 1978-79.