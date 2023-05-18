Vintage Virat Kohli On Display As RCB Stalwart Smashes 62-Ball Century | Best Reactions

New Delhi: Virat Kohli created history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad as his sixth IPL century helped RCB beat SRH by 8 wickets. The Challengers also found a spot in the top four of the points table with this huge victory.

Virat Kohli joined the elite list with Chris Gayle for players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League and became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries. This ton from the modern-day great ended his 4-years-long century drought in the IPL.

Fans and cricketers alike are extremely thrilled after watching the class ton from the star batter and have been praising him endlessly. Virat Kohli started trending on Twitter within seconds of him completing the much-awaited knock.