Vintage Virat Kohli On Display As RCB Stalwart Smashes 62-Ball Century | Best Reactions
Virat Kohli joined the elite list with Chris Gayle for players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League and became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli created history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad as his sixth IPL century helped RCB beat SRH by 8 wickets. The Challengers also found a spot in the top four of the points table with this huge victory.
Virat Kohli joined the elite list with Chris Gayle for players with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League and became the second batter in the IPL history to smash 6 centuries. This ton from the modern-day great ended his 4-years-long century drought in the IPL.
Fans and cricketers alike are extremely thrilled after watching the class ton from the star batter and have been praising him endlessly. Virat Kohli started trending on Twitter within seconds of him completing the much-awaited knock.
Virat's Ton Outshines Klaasen's Century
In the first ever instance in the history of the Indian Premier League, there were two centurions from either side in the same match. However, Heinrich Klaasen's century couldn't ensure his team's victory and Virat took his team to the top four.
Klaasen played a great knock and helped SRH post 186 runs on the scoreboard but the 172-run opening partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis took the game completely away from the hosts.
