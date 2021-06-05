Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as expected, were the centre of attraction as the Indian team left for the England tour from Mumbai on June 2. The spotlight was on the celebrity couple also because Anushka had her daughter Vamika in her arms while going to the airport. The shutterbugs were looking to get one glimpse of Vamika’s face, but that did not happen.

A couple of days after the side left for the UK tour, a picture has surfaced on social space where fans can get the first glimpse of Vamika’s face as Anushka gets ready to enter the team bus that will take them to the airport. While Vamika’s face is not completely visible as she seems to be in deep slumber in her carrier, but a part of it can still be seen in the picture.

Here is the much-talked-about picture:

Some time back, during an Instagram live session, Kohli was asked by a fan to show Vamika’s face. The Indian captain refused straightaway. But Kohli went on to explain the fan the meaning of Vamika’s name. “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.” Kohli said in his response.

The couple had in fact shared a few pictures of Vamika on their social handle but the face was covered.

Vamika, who was born, late last year – would be on her first overseas tour.

The team would play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. After that, the Kohli-led side would play a five-match Test series against England.