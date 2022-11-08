Adelaide: India is set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10 in Adelaide. India have been in red-hot form in the tournament and marched into the semis after a convincing performance in the Super 12. Even though they suffered a defeat against South Africa, they beat Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands to storm into the semis.

India will have a slight advantage over England when they take on the Jos Buttler-led side in Adelaide as the Men in Blue defeated England in the previous T20I series. Also, even though England reached the semis, they have not played their best cricket, with players like Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and even Jos Buttler performing below-par expectations.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where a fan can be seen singing a special song for Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma as the players arrive in Adelaide.

A special song for Kohli, Rohit, Chahal and many other Indian players by a hardcore Indian fan. pic.twitter.com/sd1Ia8Os3P Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2022

As for the semi-final against England, it will be interesting to see what combination India opt to go in with. While R Ashwin has played ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the tournament, with Axar Patel being the second spinner, there are high chances that India may give Yuzvendra Chahal a run in the knockouts given Ashwin’s below par performance and England’s miseries against leg spinners.

Also, Rishabh Pant played instead of Dinesh Karthik in the game against Zimbabwe and it will be interesting to see if he retains his place in the XI or India bring back Dinesh Karthik. This is a golden opportunity for team India to claim their second T20 World Cup, having won the maiden trophy in 2007.