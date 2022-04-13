Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best Test batter of the generation and would easily make the cut in any playing XI. And hence it came as a surprise that Iceland Cricket did not pick Kohli in their all-time India Test XI. The ex-India captain featured in the squad as the 12th man. While that may sound strange, the other thing that could surprise fans is that Rahul Dravid has been picked to lead despite having MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev in the XI.

“Resuming our series on best ever XIs, today it’s the Indian Test team: Gavaskar, Sehwag, Dravid (c), Tendulkar, Hazare, MS Dhoni (w), Kapil Dev, Ashwin, Kumble, Srinath, Bumrah. 12th man: Kohli, 13th man: Chandrasekhar, 14th man: Jadeja, 15th man: Z Khan, 16th man: Laxman, 17th man: H Singh,” they tweeted.

Kohli has played 101 Tests and has amassed 8043 runs at an average of 49.95 with 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries. He also happens to be the sixth leading run scorer in Tests for India and hence it is a surprise that he has been made the 12th man.

Meanwhile, Kohli is featuring in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is a key player in the side and is expected to win games.